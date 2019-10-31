Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2019 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72. The company had revenue of C$22.20 billion during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.08.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.64. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$18.33 and a one year high of C$25.18.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total transaction of C$313,357.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at C$136,578.75. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total transaction of C$43,123.19.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

