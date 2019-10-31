Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

QSR opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.64.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10,544.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 198.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,844,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,368 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 56.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,635,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,698,000 after acquiring an additional 947,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,734,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $468,341,000 after acquiring an additional 736,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,889.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,572,000 after acquiring an additional 362,912 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 488,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $37,675,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 26,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,040,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 840,294 shares of company stock valued at $64,840,016. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.05%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

