Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Qiagen updated its FY19 guidance to $1.43-1.44 EPS.

NYSE QGEN traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.81. 2,197,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,240. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QGEN. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Qiagen from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

