QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 300 ($3.92).

Several analysts have issued reports on QQ shares. Investec raised shares of QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

QQ stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 315.20 ($4.12). 578,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,000. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.76. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 324.40 ($4.24). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 302.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 291.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

