QSC (ETR:QSC) Shares Up 0.5%

Qsc Ag (ETR:QSC) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €1.26 ($1.46) and last traded at €1.26 ($1.46), 31,429 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 282,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.25 ($1.46).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market cap of $153.48 million and a P/E ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is €1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €1.34.

About QSC (ETR:QSC)

QSC AG engages in the cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), consulting, telecommunications, and colocation businesses primarily in Germany. It operates through Telecommunications, Outsourcing, Consulting, and Cloud segments. The Telecommunications segment offers a range of voice and data communication solutions, including asymmetric ADSL2+ lines, symmetric SDSL lines, and Internet access services via wireless local loop networks; IP telephony connections and related telephony systems; and open call-by-call and preselect voice telephony, as well as related value added services.

