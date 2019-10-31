Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 200 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $141.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.31. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.78 and a 52-week high of $171.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.22.

In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $3,201,794.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.