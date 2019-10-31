Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2,255.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 168.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 43.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $406.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.38 million. Analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In other news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,153.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $285,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNNT. BidaskClub lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

