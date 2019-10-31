Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires New Stake in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOME. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in At Home Group by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get At Home Group alerts:

HOME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $14.00 target price on shares of At Home Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

NYSE:HOME opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. At Home Group Inc has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $342.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.45 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $78,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 270,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $2,676,750.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,492,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.