Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 215.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 117.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $121.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

SGEN stock opened at $104.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 1.95. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $108.79.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 36.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 3,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $221,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,951 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $2,119,502.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,734,342 over the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

