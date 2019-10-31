Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 58,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. ValuEngine cut Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $31.00 price target on Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Shares of OZK opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.11 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

