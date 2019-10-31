Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,895 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Sunday, August 4th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

nVent Electric stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $559.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak purchased 5,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

