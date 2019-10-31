Quadrant Capital Group LLC Takes $47,000 Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 72.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,889,000 after purchasing an additional 968,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 271,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $17,458,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 183.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 137,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sidoti lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. USANA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.39. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.91.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.22 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 4,018 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $288,773.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 1,115 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $83,100.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,385 shares of company stock worth $617,279. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

