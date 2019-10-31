Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s current price.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

QLYS traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.33. 1,088,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,578. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98. Qualys has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $97.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.37 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $338,230.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,803 shares in the company, valued at $13,232,944.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $107,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,786.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,855 shares of company stock worth $1,353,965. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Qualys by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 3.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Qualys by 2.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 3.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

