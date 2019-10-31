Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 651 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in ANSYS by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Shares of ANSS opened at $225.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.96 and its 200-day moving average is $204.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $229.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $370.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total value of $252,715.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

