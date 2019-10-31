Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in American International Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in American International Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in American International Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in American International Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

AIG opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $422,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,055 shares in the company, valued at $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

