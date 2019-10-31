Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 5,103 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $612,808.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,224. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

