Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $114,000 in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 94,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,079,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 123,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 price target on shares of Middleby and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $121.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day moving average of $126.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Middleby Corp has a twelve month low of $96.65 and a twelve month high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.13 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,571.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $51,232.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,955.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

