Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $132,000 in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,772,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,630,109,000 after acquiring an additional 307,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,391,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,686,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,252,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,303,000 after acquiring an additional 397,397 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,715 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $87.68 on Thursday. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $92.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Barclays set a $92.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

