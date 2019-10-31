Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New $121,000 Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 222.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in TransUnion by 3,276.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

In related news, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,319 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $362,796.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Prozes sold 50,889 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $4,101,144.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,619.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,243 shares of company stock worth $16,168,398 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRU stock opened at $81.91 on Thursday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.81.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.37 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

