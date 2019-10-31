QUINADS (QUIN) One Day Volume Hits $13,710.00

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, QUINADS has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. QUINADS has a total market cap of $27,688.00 and $13,710.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINADS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUINADS alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00063362 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00365227 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010986 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001500 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007948 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUINADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINADS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.