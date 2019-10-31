Raymond James Boosts OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Price Target to $28.00

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.20.

OCFC opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.78.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 119,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

