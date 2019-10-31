Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 618 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 140.1% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 25,800.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 88.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock opened at $101.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $70.27 and a one year high of $104.10.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PII. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

