Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 196 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 180.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte stock opened at $83.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $79.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.02 and a beta of 1.05. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $89.30.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $8,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 277,597 shares in the company, valued at $22,954,495.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,224 shares of company stock valued at $9,018,061. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

