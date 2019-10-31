Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 829 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,170,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,667,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.1% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,293,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,166,000 after purchasing an additional 314,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,079.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 272,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 48,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

KLIC opened at $24.18 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $127.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.