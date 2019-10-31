Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $296,000 in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after purchasing an additional 512,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,759 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 891,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,179,000 after purchasing an additional 430,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

CARG stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 107.67, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $49.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $4,307,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,579,473 shares of company stock worth $51,688,222. Corporate insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

