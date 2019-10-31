Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $78.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

