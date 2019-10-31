Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) shares traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.66 and last traded at $26.98, 1,742,362 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 220% from the average session volume of 544,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 136.71%.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.14 per share, for a total transaction of $261,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,585,107.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Wiltshire purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

