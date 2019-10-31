Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/28/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $149.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $161.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

10/14/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Year to date, Stanley Black & Decker's shares have outperformed the industry. In 2019, the company stands to gain from favorable e-commerce trends, exposure in emerging markets, cost-saving initiatives, pricing actions and solid demand for products. Organic sales are predicted to grow 4% and adjusted earnings are likely to rise 4-7% year over year to $8.50-$8.70. The company also believes that its multi-year initiatives, aimed at margin expansion, will be boons. However, it predicts that the Industrial segment's organic sales will decline due to weakness in automotive and general industrial markets. Also, tariffs, forex woes and commodity inflation are predicted to adversely impact results by $390 million in 2019, up from $340 million mentioned earlier. High debts might be detrimental to the company’s profitability.”

10/10/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/8/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $155.00 to $149.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $161.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $151.27. The company had a trading volume of 47,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,717. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.54 and a 1 year high of $154.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Stanley Black & Decker Inc alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip purchased 130,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.82. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14,464.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,377 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,641,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 354,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 862,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,679,000 after purchasing an additional 311,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,059,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,264,000 after purchasing an additional 204,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.