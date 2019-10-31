REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Update

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,800 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 423,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDHL shares. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 target price on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,867,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 891,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDHL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.70. 957,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,349. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $146.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

