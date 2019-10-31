Reeds, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Short Interest Up 22.9% in October

Reeds, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,700 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 312,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ REED traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Reeds has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $23.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reeds will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reeds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Reeds

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

