Regal Wealth Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 87.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,158 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 95,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after buying an additional 93,580 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,980,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.74. 31,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,702. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $123.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day moving average is $116.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

