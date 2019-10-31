Reitmans (TSE:RET) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.85

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 7245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $103.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20.

About Reitmans (TSE:RET)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

