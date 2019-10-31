Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 57,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Citigroup set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $118.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $120.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.61%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

