Relx PLC (LON:REL) Receives GBX 1,890.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Relx PLC (LON:REL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,908.45 ($24.94).

Several analysts have commented on REL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,880 ($24.57) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,930 ($25.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,090 ($27.31) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,178 ($28.46) to GBX 2,378 ($31.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

REL stock traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,858 ($24.28). The company had a trading volume of 4,591,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,508.50 ($19.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,027 ($26.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,848.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,860.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

