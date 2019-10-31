Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Santander upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Repsol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of REPYY opened at $16.59 on Thursday. Repsol has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

