Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.46-3.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.57. Republic Services also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.28-3.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. ValuEngine cut shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.17.

RSG stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $88.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,430. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $68.94 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $8,561,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,736 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at $30,046,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

