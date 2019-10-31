Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.28-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.24. Republic Services also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.46-3.51 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.17.

NYSE RSG traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.17. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $68.94 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $8,561,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,736 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,046,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

