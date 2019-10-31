Resource Management LLC Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,373 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 14.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 362,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after buying an additional 46,233 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,078,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in General Motors by 15.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.09. 4,130,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,537,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. General Motors’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $38.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $3,281,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,346.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

