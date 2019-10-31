Resource Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Resource Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,609 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 89,771 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 30,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

COP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.98. 3,856,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

