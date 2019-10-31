Resource Management LLC Sells 1,959 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Resource Management LLC lessened its stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,654 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 417.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 323,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 46,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BHP Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.37.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $1,800.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $1,810.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,453.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

