Restaurant Brands International Inc Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.84 billion.

QSR stock opened at C$86.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.14. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$68.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion and a PE ratio of 35.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.49%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

