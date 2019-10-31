Reviewing Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) & J Alexanders (NASDAQ:JAX)

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) and J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Restaurant and J Alexanders’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Restaurant -2.86% N/A -3.72% J Alexanders 2.56% 8.42% 4.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of Diversified Restaurant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of J Alexanders shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Diversified Restaurant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of J Alexanders shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diversified Restaurant and J Alexanders’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Restaurant $153.14 million 0.10 -$5.00 million ($0.17) -2.59 J Alexanders $242.26 million 0.58 $4.00 million $0.60 15.87

J Alexanders has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Restaurant. Diversified Restaurant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than J Alexanders, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Diversified Restaurant has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J Alexanders has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Diversified Restaurant and J Alexanders, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Restaurant 0 0 0 0 N/A J Alexanders 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

J Alexanders beats Diversified Restaurant on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc., a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill. The company's restaurants offer American menu. As of April 29, 2019, it operated 46 restaurants in 16 states. J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

