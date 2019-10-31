Reviewing Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) & BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fonar and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fonar 16.48% 12.80% 11.42% BioSig Technologies N/A -278.33% -231.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Fonar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Fonar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fonar and BioSig Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fonar 0 0 0 0 N/A BioSig Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

BioSig Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 86.01%. Given BioSig Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioSig Technologies is more favorable than Fonar.

Volatility and Risk

Fonar has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fonar and BioSig Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fonar $87.19 million 1.52 $15.32 million N/A N/A BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$17.25 million N/A N/A

Fonar has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Summary

Fonar beats BioSig Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fonar

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment, and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Centers. It provides Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. The company markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. It also provides non-medical management services, including development, administration, office space leasing, facilities, equipment, supplies, staffing, credentialing, accounting, billing and collection, assistance with compliance matters, and practice growth and marketing strategies development and implementation services, as well as engages in the training and supervision of non-medical personnel for diagnostic imaging facilities. The company also exports its products to the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Canada, England, Germany, and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 19 facilities located in New York and 7 situated in Florida. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

