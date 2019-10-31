Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Short Interest Update

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 36.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days.

REV stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.29. 57,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,931. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.32. Revlon has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.90 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Revlon will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REV. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Revlon by 49.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Revlon by 7.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Revlon by 120.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in Revlon by 35.2% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

