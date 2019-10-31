Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $68.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY19 guidance to $1.20-1.22 EPS.

REXR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 384,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,288. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $984,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,548.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

