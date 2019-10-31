Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Iron Mountain worth $15,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,733,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,523,000 after acquiring an additional 384,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,460,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,212,000 after acquiring an additional 291,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,906,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,624,000 after acquiring an additional 990,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,704,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,962,000 after acquiring an additional 287,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.