Rhumbline Advisers Has $15.45 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,794 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $15,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In related news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $199,638.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 52,114 shares of company stock valued at $597,753 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

CZR stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.