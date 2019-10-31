Rhumbline Advisers Has $15.86 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Amdocs worth $15,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $65.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.39. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $67.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.14.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 9.90%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

