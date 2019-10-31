Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,420 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $14,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank downgraded SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on SL Green Realty to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.21.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $83.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.92. SL Green Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $97.59.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $248.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 3.18%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.36%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

