Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ITT were worth $13,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ITT by 262.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in ITT by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 15.5% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $60.41 on Thursday. ITT Inc has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $719.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. ITT’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

